$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.81. Jabil posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,581 shares of company stock worth $5,779,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,208,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

