11,500 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,878,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,877 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

