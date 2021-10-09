11,966 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.62. 793,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

