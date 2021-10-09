$12.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $12.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.10 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $47.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,983. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

