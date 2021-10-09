$151.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will post $151.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.80 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $570.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.56. 136,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.