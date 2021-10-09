15,400 Shares in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SWK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in SWK by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in SWK during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SWK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. SWK Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SWK Holdings Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

