$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.09 million to $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $651.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of COR traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 183,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

