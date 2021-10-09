1,650 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

XYL traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $121.47. 623,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,340. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.