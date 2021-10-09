1,655 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

CENTA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

