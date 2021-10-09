16,748 Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eargo by 137.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Eargo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eargo by 118.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eargo by 60.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $6.55 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

