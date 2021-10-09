17,229 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Royal Gold by 213.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $2,430,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 100.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.74.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

