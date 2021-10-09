$180.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $180.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $704.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $830.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

