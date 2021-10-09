18,115 Shares in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. SkillSoft Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.