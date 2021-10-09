2,112 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,238,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,755 shares of company stock worth $6,271,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.51.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.