21,549 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 2,719.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 151,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

