$221.76 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report $221.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.55 million and the highest is $225.97 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $901.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $894.67 million to $908.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $995.75 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Albany International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

