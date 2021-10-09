22,163 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

KOS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

