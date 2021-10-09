2,235 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

