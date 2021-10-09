2,235 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Enerpac Tool Group Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.