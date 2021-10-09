$269.99 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $269.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.30 million and the highest is $311.39 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

PRA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 163,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

