2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $230.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. 586,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,138. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

