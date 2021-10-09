$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. 1,905,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,226. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

