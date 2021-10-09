36,859 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,859 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $7,966,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.