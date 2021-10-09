$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $5.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.17 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $22.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIE. Dawson James began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.19 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.