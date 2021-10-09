55I LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWGS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 317.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

