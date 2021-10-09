55I LLC Acquires Shares of 4,864 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

