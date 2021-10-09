55I LLC Buys New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,585,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

