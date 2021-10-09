55I LLC Buys Shares of 8,822 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

