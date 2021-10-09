55I LLC Invests $320,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $113.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

