55I LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

