55I LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 292.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $390.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.45 and its 200-day moving average is $285.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

