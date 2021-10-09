55I LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

55I LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.80 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $192.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $184.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

