55I LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

