55I LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

