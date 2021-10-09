$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce $60.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $241.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA opened at $25.64 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $922.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

