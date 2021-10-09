$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report $60.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $237.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

SUMO stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.34. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

