$67.74 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $67.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.68 million and the highest is $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.