67,809 Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company has a market cap of $858.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

