7,261 Shares in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.12% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter.

GREK stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

