$743.61 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $743.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $746.00 million and the lowest is $739.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.83 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

