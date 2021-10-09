799 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $337.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.90.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.