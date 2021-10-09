$8.84 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $8.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.94 billion to $31.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.91 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,634,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,399,926. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

