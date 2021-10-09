8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0544 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 23% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $550,999.44 and approximately $612,213.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,967.49 or 1.00528606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.34 or 0.06507756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003430 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

