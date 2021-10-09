9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 472 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $27,286,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

