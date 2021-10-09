9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,409,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 111,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

