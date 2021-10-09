9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 36.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 513,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9,541.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,033,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,488,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

