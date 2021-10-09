9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

