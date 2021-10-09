9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.15 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.