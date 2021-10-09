A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 570 at Berenberg Bank

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 535 ($6.99).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

LON:BAG opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Thursday. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £560.15 million and a PE ratio of 17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 547.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 532.28.

In other news, insider Zoe Howorth acquired 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,636.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.