Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.00.

ABT stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $118.39. 7,193,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

