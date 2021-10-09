ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.